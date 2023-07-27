Teen found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for killing man who confronted squeegee workers

A 16-year-old was found guilty on Thursday of voluntary manslaughter for fatally shooting a man who confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor in Baltimore last summer.

After the verdict was handed down, one juror walked past the teen, turned to him and quietly said, “I’m sorry.”

Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Hampden, was fatally shot at the intersection of Light and Conway streets, not far from Oriole Park at Camden Yards, after 4:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022. He was an engineer and a married father of three.

The jury composed of four men and eight women started deliberating on Monday in Baltimore Circuit Court.

The teen was found not guilty of first- and second-degree murder, the most serious charges he had faced. A manslaughter conviction brings a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, but the teen’s attorneys immediately said they would try and send the case back to juvenile court for sentencing.

“We are feeling pretty good,” defense attorney Warren Brown said. “The jury found that yes, he was somewhat justified.”

The Baltimore Banner is not identifying the teen because of his age. He was 14 at the time and attended Digital Harbor High School.

Reynolds had some type of interaction with squeegee workers and then drove through the intersection, parked, retrieved a bat and walked across multiple lanes of traffic.

Assistant State’s Attorney Cynthia Banks called 19 witnesses and played dash camera video and surveillance video, which captured parts of the fatal encounter.

Reynolds, she said, started walking away after realizing that he was outnumbered. Three squeegee workers, though, followed him.

Next, Reynolds swung the bat one time after an object was thrown at him. He was then hit in the head with a rock and became dazed, Banks said.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Baltimore Police found a backpack along a fence near a parking garage of a luxury apartment building in the area that contained a 9 mm handgun with one cartridge in the chamber and 11 cartridges in a magazine.

An expert in DNA analysis, Christa Wheeler, testified that there was a mixture of at least three contributors on the strap of the backpack. The teen, she said, was a match.

Daniel Lamont, a firearms examiner, testified that the bullets and cartridge casings were consistent with being fired from the gun.

“In this case, we wouldn’t be here today if everybody involved just would’ve let it go,” Banks said in her closing argument.

“All of this, for what? A swing and a miss?” she later asked. “And the retaliation for that is murder?”

But Banks left some dots unconnected about how law enforcement developed the name of the teen and established probable cause to obtain search and seizure warrants for his Instagram accounts and house where his father and grandmother lived in Essex in Baltimore County.

Baltimore Police Detective Michael Curtin, the secondary homicide detective on the case, testified that he took still photos from the surveillance video and circulated a flyer within the department to see if other officers could identify the shooter.

The next day, Baltimore Police Officer Kevin Rivera testified, his partner showed him a photo — and he recognized the shooter.

Rivera said he interacted with the individual on the Fourth of July on Conway Street but did not know his name. Prosecutors played Rivera’s body camera video from that encounter to the jury.

On the witness stand, Rivera identified the teen as the person captured on his body camera.

Banks argued that the teen was wearing some of the same clothing in the footage.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office previously reported in court documents that school police officers and personnel identified the teen. None of them were called as witnesses.

Meanwhile, the jury twice sent notes to the judge indicating that it was having difficulty hearing the assistant state’s attorney.

J. Wyndal Gordon and Warren Brown, the teen’s attorneys, questioned the identification of their client while simultaneously arguing that the shooter acted in self-defense or defense of others.

They spotlighted how Reynolds was 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed 329 pounds. Several witnesses agreed that a bat can be a deadly weapon and testified that no shots were fired until after Reynolds swung at the squeegee workers.

“I would submit to you Mr. Reynolds was the author of his own demise,” Gordon said.

At times, Gordon appeared to test the patience of Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer, who presided over the trial.

During cross-examination, Gordon asked one witness, “Are you playing with me right now?” “Excuse me!” Schiffer exclaimed. “Come up here right now.”

Gordon contended that Reynolds had a blood alcohol content that was higher than the legal limit of 0.08% for driving in Maryland. But Dr. Pamela Ferreira, an assistant medical examiner for the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, testified that it was 0.03% at the time of death.

Later, Gordon baselessly floated the idea that an “X-Men”-themed tattoo that Reynolds had that read, “Mutant and Proud” was a possible reference to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group. Gordon again tried to raise that claim during his closing arguments and accused the judge of being too sensitive to the racial element of the case.

Reynolds was white. The teen is Black.

The teen has been incarcerated at the Youth Detention Center, according to jail records.

Mayor Brandon Scott convened the Squeegee Collaborative composed of about 150 young people, city officials and health care and business leaders after the shooting. He later announced that the city would implement several new policies from the group including a ban on squeegeeing at six highly trafficked roads.