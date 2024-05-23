The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Zay Flowers wants to be a better wide receiver and a better leader for the Ravens this season, he said Wednesday. A better person, too.

In his first news conference since Baltimore County police suspended an investigation into an alleged domestic assault connected to the 2023 first-round pick, Flowers said after Wednesday’s organized team activities that he was looking forward to “getting better, building my reputation and showing the Ravens community and the younger generation that I’m here, and I’m ready to go and be a good person.”

In January, a woman showed up to the Acton Police Department in Massachusetts to report a “violent domestic incident” involving an NFL player in Owings Mills. The Baltimore Banner confirmed that police in Baltimore County and Acton were investigating an allegation of domestic violence involving Flowers. Records show the woman declined to file a police report, and the NFL last month said it found “insufficient evidence” that Flowers had violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Flowers, who led the Ravens in receiving yards as a rookie, said he spent his offseason “thinking about football, being a better person and getting ready for this season.” Asked about navigating his off-the-field headlines, he called it “a process that me and my team had to go through. I respect the question, but there is really nothing else I can add.”

Flowers was involved in the team’s community outreach last season, and he said he was looking forward to more work in 2024.

“I’m already in the community,” he said. “I’m always with the kids, and that’s just who I am. I’m not a person that gets into things, so I just do what I do, help the community. I have fun with my people, have fun with the kids and just go about what I do, play football and focus on the future.”

Adams impresses Harbaugh

The Ravens hosted free agent Jamal Adams on a visit this week, and coach John Harbaugh said he came away “very impressed” with the safety’s mindset.

Adams, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, played just 10 games over the past two seasons for the Seattle Seahawks before being released in March. He struggled in coverage last year and has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, last playing at least 12 games in 2019.

Harbaugh got to know Adams at the Pro Bowl after the 2020 season, when “we got to be kind of pals” after riding the bus together a handful of times. The Ravens have one of the NFL’s top safety duos in Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, but Geno Stone’s departure in free agency this offseason has left a hole that Adams could fill.

“We’ll see what happens,” Harbaugh said.