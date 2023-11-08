10 Maryland-made gifts under $50

Want to get someone a nice gift but not break the bank?
I’ve scoured Baltimore-area shops for the best gifts with a local connection for under $50. There’s sure to be something that will please anyone on your list.
In his newest book 13-23, local photographer J.M. Giordano showcases his work from documenting the city in the summer of 2013 when activists took to the streets to look out for their neighborhoods and protest the killing of Tyrone West. The book continues to follow activists in their fight to curb gun violence. “The book is a culmination of a decade of documenting Baltimore’s gun violence epidemic. I want people to take away a little more empathy for the victims and their families. They aren’t just numbers,” says Giordano.
Where to buy: Nighted Life, $35
Give a piece of Baltimore history. Local jewelry maker Maggie Klinedinst takes salvaged marble from Brick & Board and transforms it into necklaces and earrings. The pieces are from broken steps that can not be used for any other construction or rehabilitation project.
Where to buy: Maggie Klinedinst, Starts at $35
Perfect for a winter’s night, the Epoch Rye is the first rye distilled in Baltimore in over 50 years. It’s a Maryland product through and through. The rye grain and malt is locally sourced and the production all takes place at the distillery in Baltimore City. The rye was a double gold medal winner at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
Where to buy: Baltimore Spirits Company, $44.99
Have a flower lover in your life? The Flower Power Kit from Urban Roots is a fun gift for someone who is interested in native plants and wildflowers. The kit comes with four varieties of flowers: Black-Eyed Susan, California Poppy, N.E. Wildflowers and Zinnia. The 20 seed bombs, made from recycled paper, can be scattered using the accompanying slingshot - a fun activity for all.
Where to buy: Urban Roots, $35
The Drama MaMa bookshop, founded by Alisa L Brock, features a variety of handmade journals including my favorite, one inspired by Baltimore row houses. “These were homes once, not houses. Home, where humans dwelled, sought shelter, cooked, cleaned, slept and dreamed. Cried and cuddled, lived and hustled. Theses were homes once. Not houses,” says Brock.
Where to buy: Drama MaMa, $29
Hon’s Honey offers a flight of four of their local specialty honeys including habanero, creamed, elderberry and rosemary honey. They are great to pair with an assortment of meats and cheeses for a charcuterie board. Hon’s Honey, based in Baltimore, employs women survivors of trauma and each purchase helps fund life development program and counseling services.
Where to buy: Hon’s Honey, $32
Need to wow that foodie in your life? Try Juniper Farm’s floral salt and pepper set. The rose blend includes fresh green peppercorns, thyme and rose. And the lavender blend is packed with hibiscus petals and organic lavender. Juniper Culinary Apothecary was founded by Sarah Acconcia and aims to help integrate herbalism into every day meals with the tagline “self care for food lovers.”
Where to buy: Juniper Farm, $32
These graphic posters in collaboration with Globe at MICA bring bright typography into the home. One favorite is “Miss Mary Mack” designed and printed by designer and philanthropist Alanah Nichole Davis which would be great for any mom in your life. For the sports fan, the “O Baltimore,” that features various “ohs,” is printed from Globe’s historic wood type collection.
Where to buy: Globe Collection and Press at MICA, various prices
Who doesn’t love a good candle? The holiday paint can candle pack features three favorite holiday scents: fraser fir, pomegranate cider and sweet almond. They come wrapped in a green reusable burlap sack and a cute paint cane opener. The company was founded by Letta Moore, who decided to put her marketing skills to use in case there was a zombie apocalypse. They also hold workshops at their location in Meadow Mill.
Where to buy: KSM Candle Co., $42
For the person who needs a little pick-me-up, try Oyin Handmade’s conditioning care package. The collection includes a cleansing cream, detangler, leave-in lotion and a styling serum. Founded in 2003 by Jamyla Bennu, Oyin Handmade uses food-grade ingredients to create a variety of personal care products.
Where to buy: Oyin Handmade, $49.99
